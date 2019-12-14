NEA NAIA Roundup (12/14/19)

Lyon set the tone early against PSC on Saturday as the Scots scored the first five points of the game before taking their largest lead of the first quarter at 10-3 just moments later on a three-point play by Liz Henderson. Philander Smith College cut the deficit down to two points with the help of a 6-1 run before a three-pointer by Riley pushed the lead back to five. The two teams went on to exchange a bucket before PSC ended the quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 23-20 lead over the Scots after the first buzzer.