NEA NAIA Roundup (12/14/19)

Crowley’s Ridge College notched their biggest win in program history, while #21 Lyon women’s basketball moved to 9-1 on the season.
Crowley’s Ridge College 57, #10 John Brown 55 (Men)
Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
In what is the biggest win the NAIA era of Crowley’s Ridge College Men’s Basketball, the Pioneers upset 10th ranked and undefeated John Brown University 57-55.
CRC opened up an early lead after a Cortez Whitaker basket with 6:21 in the first half gave the Pioneers a 24-12 lead, their largest of the game. John Brown answered with a 14-6 run to end the half. CRC led 30-26 at the break.
John Brown took an early second half lead with 15;31 to play, but CRC answered back and led by four points at 42-38 after a Bo Roberson basket with 14:00 to play in the game. The Golden Eagles jumped back in the lead at 52-48 with 6:39 to play. Beau Gramling cut the Golden Eagles lead to one point with 2:59 left in the game. Kyle Moore made three free throws in the last one minute to seal the win for CRC.
Moore finished with 24 points with five three pointers on the day. Bo Roberson added 18 points for the Pioneers.
#21 Lyon 80, Philander Smith 62 (Women)
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The 21st-ranked Lyon College women's basketball team got off to a strong start to begin a four-game home stand as the Scots forced 19 turnovers on the afternoon in an 80-62 victory over [RV] Philander Smith College. Madison Riley led the way for the Scots with a game-high 24 points as Lyon improved to 9-1, while Philander Smith fell to 12-3.
Lyon set the tone early against PSC on Saturday as the Scots scored the first five points of the game before taking their largest lead of the first quarter at 10-3 just moments later on a three-point play by Liz Henderson. Philander Smith College cut the deficit down to two points with the help of a 6-1 run before a three-pointer by Riley pushed the lead back to five. The two teams went on to exchange a bucket before PSC ended the quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 23-20 lead over the Scots after the first buzzer.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 31-24 midway through the second period, but Lyon chipped away from there and pulled back within one point at 34-33 just before halftime on a free throw by Haley Wesley.
The two teams exchanged leads six times during the first five minutes of the third quarter before a layup by Katie Turner sparked a 15-4 run for Lyon as the Scots took a 57-47 lead over the Lady Panthers.
Lyon ran away with the game in the final quarter. A three-pointer by Riley gave the Scots their largest lead of the game at 74-49 before the Scots came away with an 18-point victory.
Turner recorded her third double-double of the season for the Scots in the win as she finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Henderson also finished in double figures with 14 points. Terralyn Dominick led PSC with 15 points on the day.
The Scots will continue their home stand on Thursday night as they host Stephens College at 6 p.m. in an American Midwest Conference matchup. Thursday night’s game is being promoted as Kids’ Night.
