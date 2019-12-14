Police search for man considered armed and dangerous

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Police Department is searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.
Police said Harold Weeden III failed to appear before Mississippi County Circuit Court Osceola District.
On Dec. 6, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest for missing his motion and plea hearing that day.
According to a criminal information document filed with back in June, Weeden faces simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, engaging in a violent group activity, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by certain person and theft by receiving.
All of them except for the theft are felony charges.
Police ask that if you have any information that leads to his capture to call 870-563-5213.
