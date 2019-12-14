Registration open for 2020 Arkansas State Baseball Winter Camps

The final two camps are the Winter Youth Specialty Camps, set to be held on Sunday, Jan. 12. The first is the hitting camp, set to run from 8:15 a.m. to noon with the pitching/defense camp scheduled for 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. These camps are designed for kids ages 7-12 and the cost for one camp is $60 or players can attend both camps for $100. Each camper will receive a T-shirt.