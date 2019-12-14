Registration open for 2020 Arkansas State Baseball Winter Camps

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State baseball program has announced that registration for the 2020 Tommy Raffo Winter Baseball camps is now open with three camps set to take place in the month of January.
The first camp is the Winter Prospect Camp, set for Saturday, Jan. 11. This camp is designed for high school players that want to continue their playing career at the next level. It is open to players in grades 9-12 and the cost to participate is $125. The camp will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and includes a T-shirt and lunch.
The final two camps are the Winter Youth Specialty Camps, set to be held on Sunday, Jan. 12. The first is the hitting camp, set to run from 8:15 a.m. to noon with the pitching/defense camp scheduled for 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. These camps are designed for kids ages 7-12 and the cost for one camp is $60 or players can attend both camps for $100. Each camper will receive a T-shirt.
There is a Christmas discount available for campers who register for both Winter Youth Specialty camps on by Dec. 25. For more information, visit www.ArkansasStateBaseballCamps.com.
Tommy Raffo Baseball Camps offer specialized training on hitting, defensive play, pitching, and other techniques of baseball. The participant’s development as a player and understanding of the game will improve through our guidance, preparation, drills, and game participation.
Raffo, along with assistant coaches Rick Guarno, Rowdy Hardy, and Drew LaBounty will be instructing at the camps. Campers must bring their own hat, glove, helmet, bat, and suitable baseball attire (baseball pants). Catchers should bring their own catching gear. Tennis shoes will be worn indoors if there is bad weather.
