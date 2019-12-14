Search uncovers meth, cocaine, hydrocodone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A search of an apartment complex in south Jonesboro this week has a person facing multiple charges after drugs were found, Jonesboro police said Friday.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the Street Crimes Unit went to the apartment complex Thursday.
The search uncovered nearly six grams of meth, 7.5 grams of cocaine, two grams of marijuana, nine Xanax, 10 ecstasy and 19 hydrocodone pills, the post noted.
The person, whose name was not released, will be charged with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of schedule I or II, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
