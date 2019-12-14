Semifinal Friday at First National Bank Shootout featured 37 pt performance by Isabella Higginbottom

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the top girls basketball teams in Arkansas are in Paragould for the First National Bank Shootout.
Batesville’s Isabella Higginbottom showed why she’s one of the best in the Natural State. She dropped 37 points Friday night as the Lady Pioneers beat Nettleton 72-46. They’ll face Central Arkansas Christian for the tournament title on Saturday.
First National Bank Shootout
Friday - Semifinals
Batesville 72, Nettleton 46 (Girls)
Central Arkansas Christian 46, Paragould 35 (Girls)
Saturday
12:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Batesville JV (7th Place Game)
1:30pm: Nettleton vs. Paragould (3rd Place Game)
3:00pm: Brookland vs. Hoxie (5th Place Game)
4:30pm: Batesville vs. Central Arkansas Christian (Championship Game)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.