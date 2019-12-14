Students bring smiles and joy to senior citizens

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local kindergarten class made a lot of people smile by singing and passing out gifts to a nursing home put many in the Christmas spirit.
Lexington Place Nursing and Rehabilitation has had a gloomy past. On Friday, Valley View kindergarten students came to bring them joy.
Reesa Williams brought her 18 students to pass out gifts to the residents’ community members gathered.
"It was amazing. It really was amazing,” resident Albert Brisbon received a watch, house slippers, and a blanket. He says he enjoyed the children.
Project leaders Valerie Fielder with UAMS Center on Aging and Samantha Hollis with Oldham Law Firm could easily see the impact this had on the residents.
“It brought us joy, it brought them joy for them to come in here and the intergenerational interaction here is just amazing,” Fielder said.
The students were eager to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.