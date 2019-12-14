Woman arrested in computer fraud, theft case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sight of security footage and nearly $12,000 in suspected fraudulent refunds going onto credit cards has a Craighead County woman facing computer fraud and theft charges.
Toasha Levette Thomas, 29, Jonesboro was arrested Dec. 12 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to the Southern Chef in the 5700-block of Commerce Square Oct. 16 after getting a call about a theft.
“The owner advised that he noticed refunds going onto credit cards that were fraudulent,” the affidavit noted. “A total of $11,997 was refunded onto different cards on three different dates in October of 2019.”
Authorities said the owner looked at security footage and noticed Thomas, who is listed as a former employee of the business, using a credit card machine while the cashier had stepped away, the affidavit noted.
Thomas was arrested on suspicion of computer fraud and theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
A $7,500 bond was set for Thomas, who will be arraigned Jan. 31 in circuit court.
Thomas was given a 72-month suspended sentence and 120 months probation after pleading guilty in July of this year to theft of property and lottery fraud charges, court records from Arkansas Court Connect indicated. She was arrested in May of this year in connection with that case.
