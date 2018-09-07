A Few Rumbles of Thunder Possible Overnight

It’s been a cold day with light rain across Region 8. Just to the north, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect as heavy snow bands move across Central Missouri. Light rain will continue this evening through the overnight here in Region 8. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s by morning. A few areas of heavy rain could move through tonight bringing a few rumbles of thunder. Storms near Memphis could have hail with them. Monday’s severe threat stays southeast of Region 8 across the Deep South. Temperatures start to fall through the day as colder air moves in. Flurries are possible at the end of the rain Monday night as that cold air moves in. No accumulation is expected. You can always get the latest forecast and video updates on the StormTeam 8 Weather App.