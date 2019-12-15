Harding Academy beats Osceola to win 3A State Championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Harding Academy cemented a 15-0 season with a 3A state championship.
The Wildcats beat Osceola 51-26 Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium. Ty Dugger earned MVP honors after recording 10 catches for 209 yards and 2 TD. Dugger also returned an interception 63 yards for a score in the 3rd quarter.
The Seminoles (12-2) suffered their first loss since the August 26th season opener. Their 12 game winning streak landed them in the finals for the 2nd straight season.
