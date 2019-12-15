Harley Davidson of Jonesboro holds first annual Rudolph Ride

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Lovers of motorcycles and pets gathered together for a good cause, Saturday morning.
Harley Davidson of Jonesboro held its first annual Rudolph Ride to benefit local animal shelters.
Riders and bike lovers donated dog and cat food, along with money to help feed pets in the area, then took a bike trip in Region 8.
One participant says he’s glad to make a difference in his community while doing something he enjoys.
“Just being a part of something bigger. I love pets when it comes to dogs, so I like to do it," says bike rider, Tim Hickman.
At least 20 pet food bags and over $100 were collected total.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.