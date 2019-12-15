One hurt in early morning shooting in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post by JPD, police responded to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive around 1:45 a.m. and found a person shot.
That victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.
Details about the shooting are limited.
Anyone with information should call Jonesboro police at 870-395-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-395-STOP (7867).
