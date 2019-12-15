One hurt in early morning shooting in Jonesboro

One hurt in early morning shooting in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in early morning shooting. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 15, 2019 at 11:12 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 11:40 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by JPD, police responded to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive around 1:45 a.m. and found a person shot.

That victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.

Details about the shooting are limited.

Anyone with information should call Jonesboro police at 870-395-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-395-STOP (7867).

Jonesboro Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Street....

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Sunday, December 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.