Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

LEGIONNAIRE'S DISEASE PROTECTION
Missouri agency requests state money to fight fatal disease
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri agency is asking the state for more funding to combat Legionnaires’ disease. The severe form of pneumonia has sickened more than 800 people in the state over the last five years. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state has increased its response to the disease and that current state laboratory staff are unable to complete all duties in documents submitted to state budget officials. Missouri officials requested funding for a lab scientist and want the state to hire two environmental public health specialists and one epidemiology specialist. They would handle fieldwork duties and an influx of Legionella testing samples.
POLICE SHOOTING-ST. LOUIS
Man killed by St. Louis police had sued police in 2015
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man fatally shot by police this week after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer had sued police four years ago for excessive use of force. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police on Friday identified the man as 24-year-old Cortez Bufford. In 2015, Bufford sued after police pulled him out of his car, pushed him to the ground and kicked him during an arrest caught on camera that garnered national attention. The city settled the case for $20,000. He has had multiple encounters with police since then, including three weeks ago on allegations of resisting arrest.
GOVERNMENT CHATBOTS-MISSOURI
Missouri agency wants $16M to increase government chatbots
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chatbots could soon be answering more questions from Missourians about their taxes or welfare. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Office of Administration is asking for $16 million over the next three years to hike the number of government chatbots. The Department of Revenue has struggled to answer all of Missourians' questions about taxes in the past, although it improved with a new approach in 2018. Adding more chatbots to answer routine government questions could free up state workers to handle other calls. Lawmakers will begin work on the next budget when they return to the Capitol in January.
POLICE SHOOTING-GRAIN VALLEY
Missouri investigating police shooting that injured woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri authorities are investigating a shooting involving Grain Valley police that left a woman injured. The Kansas City Star reports the incident began Friday afternoon when officers received multiple calls regarding an aggravated assault. The suspect was seen leaving the scene. Police pursued the vehicle as it traveled out of the city, eventually stopping at a small lakeside community in Jackson County. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman says a woman allegedly exited the vehicle with a handgun. Shots were fired. The woman was taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries were unknown. No police officers were injured
CAT DECLAWING-ST. LOUIS
St. Louis board votes to ban cat declawing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials have voted to ban local veterinarians from declawing cats. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 21-1 to end the practice. Vets declaw cats by slicing through bone to amputate the first segment of a cat's toes. The St. Louis bill against declawing includes an exception for medically necessary procedures. The American Veterinary Medical Association says declawing is sometimes needed to treat infections or tumors. Democratic Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia says the procedure can be painful. She says there are other options to prevent cats from scratching.
BC-AR-ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
New Jersey man faces sentencing in corruption case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a reduced sentence for a political consultant from New Jersey who was caught up in a political corruption case in Arkansas. Donald “D.A.” Jones faces 33 to 41 months in prison when sentenced Monday in federal court in Philadelphia. Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a memorandum that was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette saying Jones deserves prison time, but a reduced sentence because of his cooperation in a wide-ranging case that led to the convictions of several former Arkansas lawmakers, including former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Hutchinson is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson.
BAR SHOOTING-SECURITY GUARD CHARGED
Security guard convicted in fatal shooting near Missouri bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A security guard who claimed he was defending himself when he fatally shot a man outside a Kansas City bar has been convicted of second-degree murder. Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Jones was convicted Thursday in the June 2018 shooting at the Yum Yum Bar & Grill. Prosecutors say Jones and another security guard, 24-year-old Markell Pinkins, shot 45-year-old Kevin Thomas, who was sitting in a car across the street from the bar. Court records say the guards repeatedly asked Thomas to get out of the car and shot at him when he moved the car “not even a foot.” Pinkins case is pending.
AP-MO-INTERSTATE SHOOTING
1 person dead after gun battle on St. Louis-area interstate
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man is dead after what police describe as a rolling gun battle on a busy St. Louis-area interstate highway. The victim's name was not immediately released after the shooting that happened Friday on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County. Police say the man's car was struck by sat least 10 rounds fired from two different weapons. The vehicle was then struck by a tractor-trailer. Police aren't yet sure what led to the shooting. The shooting closed a portion of I-270 for more than three hours, backing up traffic for miles.