Memphis International Airport hosts 10th annual Fantasy Flight for St. Jude families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport hosted its 10th annual Fantasy Flight on Friday night for some St. Jude patients and their families.
Children arrived at the airport to check-in and received special boarding passes. They then departed on their trip to the North Pole on a plane provided by Delta Air Lines.
The plane taxied the children around the airfield before arriving at a different gate, where Santa and many other guests greeted them.
The trip included Christmas carols, games and a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
The Chick-Fil-A Cow, West Tennessee Therapy Dogs and other special guests made an appearance.
Its the 10th year that Delta Air Lines and Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority employees have made this event happen.
Local TSA agents also assist in coordinating the Fantasy Flight, which receives contributions from airport tenants HMS Host, Gate Gourmet, and Paradies Lagardère.
