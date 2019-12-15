Portia man hit, killed by car in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in White County Saturday night killed a Portia man.
An Arkansas State Police crash summary said Scott Hilburn, 50, of Portia was ejected from the motor scooter he was on Saturday on Highway 67 near McRae in an earlier crash.
As he was walking in the inside lane of the highway, he was hit by a passing car.
Hilburn was killed in that crash.
A passenger in the car was hurt in the crash.
Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
