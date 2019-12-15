Walnut Ridge man killed in four-wheeler crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 15, 2019 at 11:35 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 11:35 AM

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was found dead in a ditch on Sunday after a four-wheeler crash in Walnut Ridge.

According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, a person went to the Walnut Ridge Police Department Sunday morning and told an officer about a four-wheeler in a ditch on Highway 412.

That person said it looked like there was someone under the four-wheeler.

When police arrived, they found Christopher McDole dead due to the crash.

Cooksey said it appears the crash happened overnight, and nobody saw the four-wheeler due to ditch being deep.

Family members were notified about McDole’s death.

