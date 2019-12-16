A Better Region 8: Providing hope to children who need it most

(KAIT) - It’s the season for giving and you showed the world why Region 8 is a special place.
The call went out last week that the Osceola Junior Auxiliary Angel Tree had 160 angels hanging on it.
Each angel had a child’s name and their Christmas wish list and very few angels had been pulled from the tree.
Within 24 hours of our story airing, we are glad to report that all of the angels from the tree were claimed. If you donated, thank you.
There’s still time if you’d like to give a child presents this year.
There are angel tree programs all across Region 8.
For example, in Marmaduke, the police department has a donation center set up for presents and coats.
All you have to do is call the city hall to donate.
And if you’d like to provide Christmas for a child in your community, call your local city hall, church, or United Way.
They will make sure the money, toys, or clothes get where they need to go.
Let’s remember what Christmas is all about and provide some hope to those little ones who need it most.
