Dec. 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An upper level trough will push toward the region with deep, moist southwesterly flow across the Mid-South.
Surface low pressure developing near the ARKLATEX will begin to move NE along the stalled frontal boundary across the Mid-South.
In the warm sector southerly winds will continue to pull moist and relatively unstable air north.
Expect showers and elevated thunderstorms to expand this morning as the surface low approaches and low level flow strengthens across the stalled front once again.
Could see some locally heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding, especially where heavy rain fell overnight.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Police say a missing woman, whose car was found in Mississippi County last week, could be in danger.
A Jonesboro man with a history of violent crimes Is being held in connection with a late-night Saturday shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
To get their students to read more, one Region 8 school has come up with a golden idea.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.