Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez hit 7 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and No. 21 Arkansas rolled to a 99-39 win over Northwestern State. Coming off a 50-point win, the 60-point victory was the Razorbacks' largest since winning by 61 three years ago. Erynn Barnum had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, leading four other players in double figures. The Razorbacks, who have won five straight, shot 54% after a blistering 76.5% in the third quarter. Kira Bonner and Kalen Green had 10 points apiece for Northwestern State, which shot just 20%. The second-half numbers included 1 of 16 from 3-point range and 11 percent (5 of 38) overall.