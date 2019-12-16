Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car has been remembered for his integrity, professionalism as well as for his infectious smile and goofy laugh. During a funeral service Thursday, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was honored by family, friends and fellow officers. Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when a man approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range. The suspect was shot and killed by two other officers. Brian Carr, Stephen Carr’s uncle, fondly recalled his nephew, saying he was “just the best kid I’ve ever known.”