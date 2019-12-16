Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WINTER WEATHER-KANSAS-MISSOURI
Wrecks close parts of I-70 after snow falls across region
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A major winter storm moving across the region is expected to drop roughly 6 inches of snow on parts of Kansas and Missouri, and the storm is already causing travel problems. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a section of westbound Interstate 70 near Manhattan closed Sunday morning after a crash involving three semitrailer trucks and two other vehicles blocked the road. A section of westbound I-70 also closed near O'Fallon, Missouri, after several crashes. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Kansas, Missouri and part of Illinois Sunday. The snow is expected to continue falling throughout Sunday.
FARMERS-WILDLIFE REFUGE CLASH
Clash over water continues between Kansas farmers, refuge
ST. JOHN, Kan. (AP) — The clash over water rights between the operators of a federal wildlife refuge in south central Kansas and farmers could potentially wind up in court if the two sides don't reach an agreement on water usage. The Quivira National Wildlife Refuge has been complaining that it's not getting its fair share of the water coming from the Rattlesnake Creek into its marsh. Meanwhile, a farmer says her livelihood depends on the water coming from the creek. Kansas News Service reports that a proposed solution would cut water usage for newer water users that the refuge's establishment predates.
FATAL SHOOTING-INDEPENDENCE
Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Kansas town
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the small southeastern Kansas town of Independence. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks, of Coffeyville, Kansas, was shot Saturday evening while walking along Main Street around 6 p.m. Independence has about 9,500 residents and it is located about 175 miles (about 281 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Kansas. Witnesses told police that Meeks and a man were walking when an unknown person fired gunshots from a car and fled. The man who was with Meeks also ran after the shooting. Meeks died at the scene of the shooting.
UNITED STATES-IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
Horse-trading Iran hawks seize on Pompeo's Senate interest
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers favoring a hard line against Iran have leveraged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interest in running for the Senate to win a key concession from the Trump administration that could help efforts to kill the nuclear deal with Tehran. The State Department agreed to release a portion of an internal legal opinion that says the U.S. has the right to demand all U.N. sanctions on Iran be reinstated. In exchange, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas lifted his hold on the nominee in line to serve as the State Department’s No. 2 official. That's according to an administration official and a congressional aide.
SPECIALTY PRISONS
Millions spent to accommodate overflow in Kansas prisons
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prisons have exceeded their operating capacity and it will cost the state millions of dollars to move hundreds of inmates to a privately owned prison in Arizona. KCUR-FM reports a one-year contract with the Kansas Department of Corrections and CoreCivic was announced this month. Acting Corrections Secretary says it's the best option available at this time to accommodate the rise in prison population. CoreCivic plans to fly some inmates to Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, and others will be driven. Plans call for 360 male prisoners to be moved starting this summer, and up to 600 inmates could be moved.
KANSAS SUPREME COURT-CHANGES
Kansas Supreme Court getting new member, new chief justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court will have a new member and a new chief justice next week. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly plans to have a Monday news conference to name a replacement for former Justice Lee Johnson, who retired in September. Meanwhile, Justice Marla Luckert is set to become the state court system's top official Tuesday when current Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retires. Kelly's appointment Monday will be her first to the seven-member court, and she'll fill a second spot by mid-March because of Nuss' retirement. Luckert has served on the high court since 2003 and is second in seniority to Nuss.
BC-WICHITA STABBING-AFFIDAVIT
Affidavit: Wichita police outside house when woman stabbed
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A newly released affidavit alleges a Wichita man fatally stabbed his roommate with a knife up to 50 times while police outside his house could hear her begging for him to stop. Jason McCaleb is accused of repeatedly stabbing 28-year-old Devin Andrea Cook with “a folding blade knife” on Nov. 23 moments after officers had walked outside to leave after talking to them. McCaleb had called 911 because he wanted the woman to move out. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.
KANSAS CONGRESSMAN-RESIDENCE
Kansas congressman addressing residence issue for 2nd time
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman might have to correct his voter registration a second time. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins of eastern Kansas changed his registration earlier this month while local authorities investigated him for previously listing a UPS Inc. store as his home. The Kansas City Star reports that Republican Rep. Steve Watkins is facing questions about listing a west Topeka apartment complex as his home because he didn't include an apartment number. The complex is split between two Kansas Senate districts, and the local election commissioner said Friday that his office needs to know exactly where Watkins lives.