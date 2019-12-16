“Live with the Red Wolves” men’s basketball radio program begins December 23rd

The show, which will most often include an interview with one of the Red Wolves’ basketball student-athletes, can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM Monday’s, with the exception of January 6, from 6-7:00 p.m thru February 24. Fans can hear the broadcast on KFIN, the KFIN app, most of the affiliates across the EAB/Red Wolves Sports Network from Learfield IMG and online through AStateRedWolves.com and the A-State Athletics app.