Man drowns after driving truck into lake during police chase

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) - Police in northwest Arkansas say a 24-year-old man drowned after driving a truck into a lake during a police chase.
According to the Lowell Police Department, officers pulled over the truck late Saturday before the driver took off.
Officers followed the truck along a highway that dead-ended at a boat ramp.
Police say 24-year-old Carlos Martinez then drove the truck into Beaver Lake.
Police say Martinez drowned and two female passengers were taken into custody.
