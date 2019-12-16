Poplar Bluff Police offer reward for information leading to capture of armed, dangerous man

Poplar Bluff Police offer reward for information leading to capture of armed, dangerous man
Poplar Bluff police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Saturday. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page)
By Jasmine Adams | December 16, 2019 at 11:42 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 11:54 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A reward is being offered for a man who is a suspect in a Poplar Bluff shooting.

Carlos Wallace is wanted for questioning regarding several felony charges.

Wallace is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, he also has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Wallace is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he should not be approached.

They are offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police said if you see him, or know where he might be, to call (573) 785-5776.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.