Poplar Bluff Police offer reward for information leading to capture of armed, dangerous man

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A reward is being offered for a man who is a suspect in a Poplar Bluff shooting.
Carlos Wallace is wanted for questioning regarding several felony charges.
Wallace is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to police, he also has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Wallace is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he should not be approached.
They are offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.
Police said if you see him, or know where he might be, to call (573) 785-5776.
