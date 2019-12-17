Arkansas State arrives in Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl

Arkansas State arrives in Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State football arrives in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Camellia Bowl (Source: WSFA)
By Chris Hudgison | December 17, 2019 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:44 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves are in the Yellowhammer State.

Arkansas State arrived in Alabama Tuesday afternoon, just 4 days away from the Camellia Bowl. The scarlet and black also blessed the mic.

A-State and Florida International met the Montgomery media this evening for a press conference. We got to hear from Blake Anderson along with FIU head coach Butch Davis.

2019 Coach’s Press Conference

Posted by Camellia Bowl on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The Red Wolves and Panthers face off Saturday at 4:30pm on ESPN. We will have an A-State bowl special Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT. You can check out highlights and reaction from Montgomery Saturday at 10:15pm on a special edition of Red Wolves Live.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.