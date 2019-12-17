Arkansas State arrives in Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves are in the Yellowhammer State.
Arkansas State arrived in Alabama Tuesday afternoon, just 4 days away from the Camellia Bowl. The scarlet and black also blessed the mic.
A-State and Florida International met the Montgomery media this evening for a press conference. We got to hear from Blake Anderson along with FIU head coach Butch Davis.
The Red Wolves and Panthers face off Saturday at 4:30pm on ESPN. We will have an A-State bowl special Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT. You can check out highlights and reaction from Montgomery Saturday at 10:15pm on a special edition of Red Wolves Live.
