Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless selected to Sporting News All-American Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Make it three All-American selections for Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless.
He was selected to the Sporting News All-American 2nd Team Tuesday morning. The senior was tabbed to the AP All-American 3rd Team on Monday and earned Walter Camp All-American 2nd Team honors last week.
Bayless put his name into the A-State and conference record books in 2019. He leads FBS with 1,473 receiving yards. Omar also posted the most receiving touchdowns (16) in school and Sun Belt history, a total that ranks second nationally. The Laurel, Mississippi native also has 84 receptions this season, good for 3rd in A-State history.
The Sun Belt Player of the Year is the first A-State standout to earn AP All-American honors since Charlie Frederick in 1987.
Bayless will play his final game as a Red Wolf in the Camellia Bowl. Arkansas State faces FIU Saturday at 4:30pm on ESPN.
Bayless Breakthrough - Records set by Arkansas State WR
Sun Belt Conference & Arkansas State
- Most single-season receiving yds (1,473)
- Most single-season receiving TDs (16)
- Most 100 yd receiving games in a season (7)
Arkansas State
- Most receiving TDs in a career (25)
- Tied for most receiving TDs in a game (4)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.