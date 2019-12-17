Batesville School District presents $49 million improvements to school board

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In November, school officials have presented to community members three different plans to help “secure the future" of Batesville school district.
After 35 stakeholders evaluated the schools and listened to the community, they have come down to a consensual plan that totals to $49.1 million.
“The committee has worked tirelessly to shave, trim and move the price tag if you will into a plan we believe is the most responsible plan To give our teachers and our kids the absolute best tools we can so that they can achieve all that they can,” committee member, Courtney Beal said.
The committee says not only is this a recommendation but their best compromise.
It will include:
- Securing 62 entrances at all schools- $1 million
- Adding 13 elementary classrooms with three storm shelters- $4.7 million
- Auditorium/theater with 14 classrooms at BHS- $17 million
- BHS Cafeteria & Kitchen with joint lobby and restrooms- $5,696,250
- Gym & 7 classrooms with storm shelter basement at BHS- $9 million
- 1938 West Elementary classroom renovations- $5 million total
- Elementary playground restoration $700,000
- Traffic congestion relief & parking lot repairs- $750,000
- 1982 Jr. High Remodeled- $4 million
- Preschool classrooms & playground landscaping- $500,000
- FFA Ag Classroom Remodeled- $500,000
Many administration and staff members who not only teach in the district but either attended school at those same schools or currently even have children in the classrooms now spoke on the condition and importance of these updates.
After hearing the recommended plan, Batesville School Board will now get the chance to evaluate it and possibly even make amendments.
They will place their vote on January 21st and if they approve it, it will go on the April 2020 ballot with an 8.4 millage increase.
The current millage for those in the Batesville School District area is 38.75 and the recommended plan will increase it to 47.15.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story.
