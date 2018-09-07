Chilly, but More Sun Wednesday

We stay quiet for most of the next week as temperatures slowly rise. It’ll feel a little colder the next few days with highs in the low 40s. Despite a pair of cold fronts late this week, we’ll hang on to mainly dry weather. Just a few sprinkles possible Friday and Saturday. In fact, a warming trend will take us into the mid 50s this weekend and possibly into the 60s early next week. Unseasonably mild conditions may last through your Christmas holiday and into the year’s end. No white Christmas for Arkansas this year!