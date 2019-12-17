Couple accused of making child porn

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County couple faces multiple felony charges of making and distributing child pornography.
On Nov. 12, the Mountain View Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding multiple images of child pornography uploaded to an electronic service provider.
The tip led to officers detaining 46-year-old Jason Brewer and 35-year-old Belinda Lewis for questioning.
According to the probable cause affidavit, during a Mirandized interview Lewis said when she first met Brewer “he disclosed his fascination of child pornography.”
Lewis reportedly told investigators she had viewed child pornography with Brewer and that “he would also watch child pornography during sexual intercourse.”
She also said she videotaped a child through Facebook Messenger “in states of undress, provocative, and lewd in nature on two occasions.”
“Lewis confessed that she and Brewer gave direction to the child as to what poses and states of undress to give to the camera,” the affidavit stated.
Lewis reportedly told detectives she was trying to gain Brewer’s affection.
During their investigation, detectives said they discovered that Brewer had uploaded 23 images, including a 2:13 video, to an internet service provider. On Dec. 3, they served a search warrant on his home and gathered additional evidence to be analyzed.
Brewer stated during a recorded interview that all the child porn images and files would be found on his phone and in drop boxes on the internet, the affidavit said.
Brewer also stated told detectives he had been downloading and uploading child pornography for the last 2.5 years.
On Dec. 16, a Stone County district court judge found to charge Brewer with the following:
- Engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium.
- Producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child.
- Computer child pornography
- Computer exploitation of a child in the first degree
- 24 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
The judge also found probable cause to charge Lewis with the following:
- Engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium.
- Producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child.
- Distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
- Computer child pornography
- Computer child pornography
Each is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond awaiting arraignment.
The judge also issued a no-contact order between the pair and the child.
