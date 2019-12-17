Dec. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The weather has turned much quieter on the heels of yesterday’s storm system.
Expect gray skies and steady winds this morning to give way to sunshine and calm conditions this afternoon.
It’ll feel a little colder than usual for the next couple days with highs in the low 40s.
Unseasonably mild conditions may last through your Christmas holiday and into the year’s end.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Three area police officers hit by a vehicle last week during a traffic stop are finally out of the hospital.
A Jonesboro music teacher faces a felony charge after police say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student.
A new program at one Region 8 school is helping students improve their personal behavior and academic performance.
Three people are dead and a dozen more injured after tornadoes tore through the Deep South.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.