Entergy Arkansas bills going up next year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Beginning next month, it will cost Entergy Arkansas residential customers a lot more money to keep warm.
The utility company announced monthly bills will rise an average of $15 due to the sunsetting of a federal tax cut, according to Talk Business and Politics.
The 21-month tax credit began after Congress approved the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017. It went into effect the following April. It will end this month.
The tax reform lowered the federal tax rate from 35% to 21%. As a result, TBP said Entergy Arkansas planned to return to all customers nearly $500 million in deferred income tax. The total amount returned to residential customers was nearly $230 million.
On average, the credit saved residential customers approximately $15 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours. Customers who used more energy received a larger credit.
“We want all of our customers to be aware that the tax credit of nearly $230 million that has been returned to residential customers since April 2018 ends this month,” said Michael Considine, vice president of customer service. “Bills will return to levels very similar to March 2018 before the credit was applied. It’s important to note that this tax credit roll-off is not a rate increase. However, because the credit ends, this will affect bills going forward.”
Entergy Arkansas customers will also see a charge of 91-cents per 1,000 kilowatt-hours beginning in January. The charge, according to TBP, will take place over 12 months and reconcile the nearly $7 million the utility returned to customers in excess of the $230 million that was authorized.
