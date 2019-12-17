Events lead up to 2019 Camellia Bowl

Events lead up to 2019 Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State and Florida International University are the two teams who will play in the sixth annual Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: Camellia Bowl)
By WSFA Staff | December 17, 2019 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:12 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2019 Camellia Bowl is this Saturday, but a few events will lead up to kickoff.

Friday evening, a pep rally for Florida International University’s fans will be held at Union Station Train Shed. Fans can get excited for the next day’s game starting at 5 p.m.

Later Friday evening, the 2019 Capital City Christmas/Camellia Bowl Parade will run through downtown Montgomery. The parade will start at the Capitol and follow Dexter Ave. to the fountain at Court Square. The parade will begin at 6:15 p.m.

On Saturday, festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Guardian Credit Union Fan Fest on Paterson Field. At 1:30 p.m., FIU fans can come together for a pep rally at Fan Fest, and an Arkansas State pep rally will follow at 2 p.m.

Cramton Bowl’s gates will open at 2:30 p.m., and kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

For more information on tickets, parking and more, visit this link.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.