Game Week: 2019 Camellia Bowl features familiar foes

When you look at the offense of the Red Wolves, all eyes immediately look to find No. 7. That’s redshirt senior wide receiver Omar Bayless, and if you haven’t heard of him before, his stats do the talking. Not only does Bayless lead the Sun Belt Conference in receiving yards (1,473) and receiving touchdowns (16), he’s second in all of the NCAA in both categories and lands in the top 10 in receptions of which he has 84. He’s been an unsolvable riddle all season long for defenses and has gone over 100 yards receiving in seven of his team’s 12 games.