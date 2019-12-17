Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kansas faces the challenge of holding onto its new No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll when it visits No. 18 Villanova this week. The Jayhawks are the fifth different team to reach No. 1 this season. Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville were the others. None of them won more than two games before stumbling after claiming the top spot. This week's AP Top 25 national schedule also includes a marquee matchup between No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers on Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos. The 37-year-old Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 5 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick's total to 138 sacks for his career.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce has never cared much about individual statistics, even though the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been putting up some eye-popping numbers ever since he arrived in the NFL seven years ago. All he cares about is wins. And with another big performance against Denver on Sunday, the Chiefs hit the 10-win mark with two games left in the regular season. Now the trick for Kelce is to keep producing with the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs still in play, and with Super Bowl hopes once the postseason finally begins.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron completed his fifth career hat trick to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche 5-2. Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who remained atop the Central Division with 48 points. The Avalanche stayed in second with 45. Ryan O'Reilly and Oskar Sundqvist each had two assists for the Blues. St. Louis has won six consecutive games against Colorado and is 17-3-0 against the Avalanche in the last 20 games dating to April 5, 2011. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 26 saves. It was Binnington's third consecutive victory, and he improved to 16-6-4 on the season.