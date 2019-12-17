Hillcrest boys basketball off to a 16-1 start

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a basketball squad in Lawrence County that’s off to a screamer of a start.
The Hillcrest boys are 16-1 this season. They captured the Battle of the Border Tournament title this past weekend in Mammoth Spring. Cade Niswonger’s Screaming Eagles reached the WBU Tournament finals and are perfect in 1A-3 play.
After reaching the state semis last season, things are certainly sweet in Strawberry. Hillcrest will host CRA tomorrow night then play in the Pangburn Classic this weekend.
