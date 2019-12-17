Holiday safety tips for shoppers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Last-minute holiday shopping is going on for many people before, but there are some people out there who have bad intentions in mind.
The Jonesboro Police Department says there are many ways shoppers are leaving themselves and their new purchases vulnerable.
Their reports show many car burglaries happen from doors being left unlocked.
Often, shoppers leave their bags in the front seats where wandering eyes can see exactly what people have just bought.
While you’re out shopping, JPD suggests putting your phone away when entering and exiting businesses.
Predators see this as a good opportunity to catch you off guard.
Patrol division Sgt. Lane Holmes says it’s important to know your surroundings at all times.
“Sometimes you’re sitting in your car and you’re not paying attention to what’s going on around you, bad things can happen,” Holmes says. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a police officer or not. It matters for everybody.”
And with it being the holidays, families are traveling and leaving homes unattended.
Holmes says it’s a good idea to postpone posting holiday vacations or trips until you arrive back home. He says it might encourage thieves if they know you’re going to be away for an extended time.
Mail and deliveries can also pique the interest of criminals.
If you are having packages delivered to you, Holmes suggests having a friend, neighbor or family member to pick up deliveries the day they arrive or ship deliveries to work.
After the holidays wrap up, and trash needs to be taken outside, Holmes says to not put boxes on the curb.
To avoid this, he suggests cutting and breaking down boxes to where they’ll fit into trash bags or bins.
Holmes says JPD is there to serve you and if you ever feel unsafe in parking lots, call for an escort.
The department would be happy to assist anyone in parking lots at any hour.
To get an escort, call 870-935-5657.
