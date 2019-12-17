Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FERAL HOGS-ARKANSAS
Arkansas hires coordinator for feral hog eradication efforts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Game and Fish biologist is coordinating the state agriculture department's efforts to eradicate feral hogs. The Agriculture Department says it's hired J.P. Fairhead as its first feral hog eradication program coordinator. The position is a newly created one that's part of a $3.4 million federal grant awarded to the department. Fairhead has been employed with the state Game and Fish Commission since 2008 as a natural resource program technician and field biologist. He's also served as the commission's feral hog eradication program coordinator since February 2013.
POLICE PURSUIT-DROWNING
Man drowns after driving truck into lake during police chase
LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — Police in northwest Arkansas say a 24-year-old man drowned after driving a truck into a lake during a police chase. According to the Lowell Police Department, officers pulled over the truck late Saturday before the driver took off. Officers followed the truck along a highway that dead-ended at a boat ramp. Police say 24-year-old Carlos Martinez then drove the truck into Beaver Lake. Police say Martinez drowned and two female passengers were taken into custody.
BC-AR-ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
New Jersey man faces sentencing in corruption case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a reduced sentence for a political consultant from New Jersey who was caught up in a political corruption case in Arkansas. Donald “D.A.” Jones faces 33 to 41 months in prison when sentenced Monday in federal court in Philadelphia. Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a memorandum that was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette saying Jones deserves prison time, but a reduced sentence because of his cooperation in a wide-ranging case that led to the convictions of several former Arkansas lawmakers, including former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Hutchinson is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson.
HOLIDAY ISLAND-INCORPORATION
Arkansas community reaches signatures for incorporation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lakeside community in Arkansas received enough signatures to become an incorporated city. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported law changes in population limits has allowed Holiday Island to incorporate through a ballot initiative. After the signatures are verified, the petition will go to county judge Sam Barr who will schedule a public hearing on the matter. Incorporation would allow Holiday Island to be able to enforce its own codes and receive state money from taxes to maintain streets and roads.
INTERSTATE-BODY FOUND
Investigation underway after man found dead by Interstate 40
MAYFLOWER, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a property owner discovered a man's body near Interstate 40 in central Arkansas. According to Arkansas State Police, the property owner found the body Thursday afternoon near Mayflower. The man was identified by authorities as 41-year-old Mark Anthony Teas, from Ozark. His cause of death was still being determined. Authorities say Teas might have been the driver of a stolen truck. Police say the driver fled during a traffic stop late Wednesday.
AP-US-OFFICER-KILLED-ARKANSAS
Arkansas authorities: Slain cop shot 10 times in head
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a police officer who was killed in his patrol car in northwest Arkansas was shot 10 times in the head and social media indicates his killer was interested in anti-law enforcement groups. The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday released video and autopsy details from Saturday's fatal shooting of Officer Stephen Carr. Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when London Phillips approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range. The autopsy indicates that any of the 10 shots to Carr's head would have been fatal.