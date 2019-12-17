Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
Missouri sues Doe Run over pipeline rupture in 2014
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says in a lawsuit against Doe Run Resources that a pipeline rupture in 2014 contaminated two rural waterways with mining waste. The state attorney general's office filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of the DNR. The lawsuit contends mine tailings from the Sweetwater Mine and Mill in Reynolds County contaminated Adair and Logan creeks. The pollution allegedly occurred between October 2014 and April 2015. A Doe Run spokesman says the company plans to vigorously defend itself in court.
Murder charges likely after Springfield man dies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say they will present evidence for a murder charge against a 17-year-old after the death of a man over the weekend. Pedro Bolanos was arrested Saturday after 28-year-old Gerardo Aguilar-Hernandez was shot Friday as he drove a pickup. Bolanos was initially charged with first-degree assault but police say they will present murder charges to prosecutors because Aguilar-Hernandez died at a hospital. Police documents indicate the shooting was drug-related.
Missouri River flood in Kansas City district officially over
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says flooding on the Missouri River in the Kansas City district has officially ended. Col. Bill Hannan, commander of the Kansas City District, announced Monday emergency operations were ending and the district was returning to normal operations. The announcement ends the longest flooding event in the district's history. The Emergency Operations Center had been continuously operating for 279 days. As of Wednesday, all Missouri River stages were below flood stage for the first time since March 13. The Corps said the river's water levels are expected to continue to drop.
4 killed in weather-related crashes; numerous schools close
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — At least four-people have been killed in weather-related crashes in Missouri and numerous school districts called off classes after a storm dumped from 3 to 9 inches across a large swath of the state. Much of the state was under either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it had responded to 525 calls from stranded motorists and to 559 traffic crashes. One crash in St. Francois County in the eastern part of the state killed a motorist who was stranded after a previous crash and two good Samaritans who were trying to help.
Hallmark's flip-flop on same-sex ads backfires
NEW YORK (AP) — Hallmark's decision to pull, then reinstate an ad featuring a same-sex couple kissing shows how controversy can generate more publicity than simply ignoring it. Under pressure from a conservative group, Hallmark says it pulled the ad to “not continue to generate controversy.” Instead, Hallmark faced criticism from celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner. Hallmark was also mocked on "Saturday Night Live." Hallmark reversed its decision Sunday, which experts say doesn't help matters. One marketing consultant says companies need to understand the ramifications before making a call one way or another because “you only want to pull the Band-Aid off once.”
9 die in wintry crashes in several Midwestern states
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least nine people have died in weather-related crashes in several Midwestern states amid a storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in places and forced schools to close. The National Weather Service says the wintry weather was part of a storm system that hit parts of the Midwest and was expected to extend into the Northeast through Tuesday. In one of the crashes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed Sunday night when a driver lost control and overturned. A motorist who was stranded after a previous crash and two good Samaritans who were trying to help were struck.
Stolen ATM hauled from bank in dump truck
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an ATM that was stolen from a Columbia bank was hauled away from the scene in a dump truck. Columbia police said in a news release that the ATM was taken around 3:40 a.m. Saturday from a branch of the Great Southern Bank. Police said officers found several pieces of debris from the ATM on the ground, but the ATM was missing with an undisclosed amount of cash inside the machine. Surveillance camera images show the ATM being placed in the back of a dump truck with a white cab and blue dump bucket.