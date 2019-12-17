Lawrence County authorities investigating overnight fire in Hoxie

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -An investigation in Lawrence County is underway after a fire early Monday morning near Hoxie.
According to the Lawrence County chief deputy, multiple agencies responded to the intersection of County Roads 520 and 507 in regards to a shop fire.
Deputies were reportedly alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area at the time of the fire.
Agencies are currently investigating any suspicious activity that could have occurred before the fire.
If you have information on the case, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 886-2525.
