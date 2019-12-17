Levee task force meets as deadline looms on how to repair levees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Time is running out for the 25 members of a state task force to find a way to fix the levees in Arkansas.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked the task force back in June 2019 to study and analyze the current conditions of levees across the state and create a report providing recommendations to prevent future flooding.
Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips took part in an open meeting with the committee at the Arkansas State Police headquarters in Little Rock Monday.
During the meeting, detailed revisions to the current 75-page report were discussed.
Jami Cook, secretary of the Department of Public Safety and the chairwoman for the task force, said the process is necessary to ensure the catastrophic flooding that occurred in the spring doesn’t happen again.
“Because we want it right, we worked a long time to make sure that this report was correct, that it’s usable, that our local levee boards that are federal congress can pick this thing up and use it,” Cook said.
The deadline for the committee is Dec. 31
