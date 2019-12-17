Man arrested in connection to September armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man appeared before a judge Monday in connection to an armed robbery in North Jonesboro in September 2019.
On Sept. 16, 2019, Jonesboro police responded to the Dollar General store on N. Church Street due to an aggravated robbery.
Officers were given a description of the suspect, but officers were not able to find him at the time.
The victim, who was a juvenile, told police he was messaging the suspect, later identified as Alex Kimble, and set up a meeting to him to buy several video game items from him.
The affidavit said during the transaction, Kimble gave the victim three bleached $100 bills that the juvenile suspected to be counterfeit.
The victim confronted Kimble about the money, but Kimble grabbed the gaming items and lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun.
Even though Kimble flashed the gun, the victim charged the suspect and a fight broke out.
The affidavit said the victim was hit in the face with the gun, which left the victim with a cut on his lip.
The suspect left the scene with the items, but the victim was able to give police a cellphone that Kimble allegedly dropped and left on the scene.
While searching the scene, police found the three $100 bills that were light in color and had the same serial number. Also, the victim gave police the top cover of the gaming console the suspect took from him.
On Sept. 17, police spoke with an employee of the Dollar General, who said she went outside the store just after the robbery occurred and saw Kimble yelling at the victim and went north toward a small white house near the store.
She said she knew the suspect as a frequent customer of the store and provided a video of him in the store before the robbery.
The clerk also showed the officer a counterfeit $100 bill with the same serial numbers as the ones in the robbery that was brought in by another person from the house where Kimble was seen going after the robbery.
During the investigation, the serial numbers collected from the bills matched a separate case where the suspect was seen going to the white house in the 1700-block of N. Church Street.
Parole and probation told police Kimble was paroled to that address and an online search found that he matched the description the victim provided and the subject in the video given by the Dollar General clerk.
A search warrant was obtained for the house on Church Street and was executed on Sept. 17.
Inside a bedroom, police found a Playstation 4 that was missing the top cover, ten games, three controllers, and a black wallet with Kimble’s ID inside it.
Police took pictures of the games and showed them to the victim who identified them.
While at the house, two women told police that Kimble did live there.
On Dec. 13, a Jonesboro investigator saw Kimble sitting in a car at Kum & Go on E. Highland Drive.
The affidavit said Kimble was known to have felony warrants for his arrest for aggravated robbery and absconding.
When the investigator approached the car, Kimble got out and ran from the investigator.
The affidavit said Kimble ran toward Kathleen Street and the investigator was able to catch up to him.
Kimble was taken into custody without incident.
While running, Kimble’s hat came off and while retrieving it, the investigator found a glass methamphetamine pipe lying beside the hat.
While the investigator searched Kimble, the investigator discovered a small baggie containing suspected meth in the pocket of his hoodie and two other baggies of suspected meth in his sock.
Kimble appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler on Monday, who found probable cause to charge him with possession of meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less than ten grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; aggravated robbery; third-degree battery; first-degree forgery; and theft $1,000 or less. His bond was set at $75,000.
