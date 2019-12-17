Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A 29-year-old man faced a judge Monday after police arrested him last week during a sexual assault investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a student contacted an officer on Dec. 11 and said a 14-year-old girl had inappropriate contact with a 29-year-old man.
In an interview with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children’s Division, the victim said their parents paid Adam Miles Peoples, of Jonesboro, to give her private music lessons beginning Oct. 2019.
The victim and Peoples began speaking on Snapchat when the conversations turned sexual.
According to the affidavit, Peoples began sending sexual photos of himself around Dec. 1 and told the victim in their conversations he was having dreams involving them that were sexual.
On Dec. 3, the victim was dropped off by their mother at the Fine Arts Center, 2412 Quapaw Way, for a lesson that was taught by Peoples.
After the lesson, Peoples reportedly pushed the victim against the wall and began sexually assaulting her.
The victim also stated Peoples continued to send nude photos of himself on Snapchat and asked the victim to do the same.
The mother of the victim admitted during her interview that she dropped off the victim to run an errand and that she trusted Peoples, making him a temporary caretaker of the victim.
Jonesboro police interviewed Peoples on Dec. 13, where he spoke about one of the dreams he discussed with the victim that was sexual in nature, but denied any sexual contact or sending and receiving photographs.
During a second interview on Dec. 15, Peoples admitted to the assault and confessed to sending and receiving photos.
Peoples appeared in court Monday and was charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony that carries up to 5-20 years in prison.
He was also given a $100,000 cash/surety bond and was issued a no-contact order. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.
