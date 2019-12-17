Man found bleeding in store arrested for shoplifting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after getting a call about a suspicious person near a business.
Police responded to DNW Outdoors, 1711 E. Parker Road, on Friday, Dec. 13, where the complainant said a suspicious man was walking inside the store.
The complainant said he was wearing a large knife and was bleeding.
Police spoke with Allen Daniels who said he cut his finger with the knife.
Officers escorted him out of the store and when they passed through the theft security system, the alarm went off.
Officers found that Daniel was wearing two pairs of pants, one of which had a DNW security tag.
Police arrested Daniels for shoplifting and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.
There, a detention officer discovered 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Daniels’ pocket.
A judge found probable cause to charge him with possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams and shoplifting $1,000 or less. His bond was set at $50,000. This was also Daniels’ fifth arrest in 2019, the affidavit said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.