Medical marijuana sales booming in state; and in Region 8
NEAL Full Spectrum, the state's first NEA medical marijuana dispensary, opened its doors Dec. 9 in Brookland. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 17, 2019 at 2:35 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 2:35 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New numbers from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration show medical marijuana sales in the state of Arkansas have surpassed over $25 million in 6 months.

DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin told Region 8 News since the first dispensary opened in early May 2019, patients have spent $25.7 million on 3,812 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum opened in Brookland on Monday, Dec. 9 and has already sold 17.1 pounds of medical marijuana.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH DECEMBER 16

  • Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 219.45 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 952.75 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 187.20 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 217.80 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 441.24 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 368.70 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 451.71 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 353.42 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 346.19 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 218.13 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 38.76 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 17.1 pounds of medical marijuana.

