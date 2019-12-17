Medical marijuana sales booming in state; and in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New numbers from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration show medical marijuana sales in the state of Arkansas have surpassed over $25 million in 6 months.
DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin told Region 8 News since the first dispensary opened in early May 2019, patients have spent $25.7 million on 3,812 pounds of medical marijuana.
NEA Full Spectrum opened in Brookland on Monday, Dec. 9 and has already sold 17.1 pounds of medical marijuana.
TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH DECEMBER 16
- Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 219.45 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 952.75 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 187.20 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 217.80 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 441.24 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 368.70 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 451.71 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 353.42 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 346.19 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 218.13 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 38.76 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 17.1 pounds of medical marijuana.
