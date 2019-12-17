’Mindset Monday’: DAB program improves students’ behavior

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A group of students at Blytheville Elementary School jumpstart their school week every week with some Monday motivation to help improve their behavior.
The DAB (Demonstrating Appropriate Behavior) program helps students who receive multiple office referrals improve their behavior.
Thanks to the new engagement tool, the group of 23 students participate in a read-aloud promoting literacy and math, along with an activity to work towards their goal for the week.
“When I started the DAB program, the dance 'dab’ was in," Shayla Adelowo, Blytheville Elementary School’s assistant principal, said.
“At the end of the day when they come, and they have their two’s and see me like this [dabbing], they already know what it means.”
Adelowo said a lot of times, those students don’t get to participate in field trips because of their behavior, so she created a high-tech game room to help as a student motivator called The Chicks Zone.
“My second year, I noticed that a lot of the students that struggle with behavior also struggle with academics," Adelowo said.
Privilege to enter the game room is earned through a point system where the students must reach 80% of their goal each week, including good behavior and educational performance.
The assistant principal said the parents are seeing a difference at home because they’re not being called as much.
“I’ve even had some to graduate out of the DAB program because they no longer get office referrals,” Adelowo said. “We try to give them as much support as we possibly can.”
