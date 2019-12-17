Valley View moved to 8-1 on the season with a 19 point win over Southside on Monday night. Like the Blazers, Blytheville is also 2-0 in 4A-3 play. The Chickasaws beat Pocahontas by 25 to move to 9-2 overall.
Westside & Brookland are just a game back. The Warriors evened their conference mark with a 45-38 victory over the rival Bearcats.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/16/19)
Valley View 59, Southside 40 (Boys - Blazers are 8-1)
Westside 45, Brookland 38 (Boys - Warriors are 7-2)
Blytheville 58, Pocahontas 33 (Boys - Chickasaws are 9-2)
Batesville 66, Highland 39 (Boys - Pioneers are 10-2)
Rector 57, Melbourne 52 (Boys - Cougars are 9-0)
Newport 50, Ridgefield Christian 49 (Boys)
Melbourne 72, Rector 45 (Girls - Lady Bearkatz are 9-0)
Walnut Ridge 63, Piggott 36 (Girls - Bailey Augustine: 38 pts)
Corning 39, Gosnell 35 (Girls)
Osceola 68, Rivercrest 28 (Girls)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.