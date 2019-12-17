NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/16/19)

By Chris Hudgison | December 16, 2019 at 10:02 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 10:56 PM

Valley View moved to 8-1 on the season with a 19 point win over Southside on Monday night. Like the Blazers, Blytheville is also 2-0 in 4A-3 play. The Chickasaws beat Pocahontas by 25 to move to 9-2 overall.

Westside & Brookland are just a game back. The Warriors evened their conference mark with a 45-38 victory over the rival Bearcats.

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/16/19)

Valley View 59, Southside 40 (Boys - Blazers are 8-1)

Westside 45, Brookland 38 (Boys - Warriors are 7-2)

Blytheville 58, Pocahontas 33 (Boys - Chickasaws are 9-2)

Batesville 66, Highland 39 (Boys - Pioneers are 10-2)

Rector 57, Melbourne 52 (Boys - Cougars are 9-0)

Newport 50, Ridgefield Christian 49 (Boys)

Melbourne 72, Rector 45 (Girls - Lady Bearkatz are 9-0)

Walnut Ridge 63, Piggott 36 (Girls - Bailey Augustine: 38 pts)

Corning 39, Gosnell 35 (Girls)

Osceola 68, Rivercrest 28 (Girls)

