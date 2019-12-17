Police: Alzheimer’s patient’s caretaker took his money

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman was supposed to take care of a man with Alzheimer’s. Instead, police say she took his money.
Officers arrested 48-year-old Margaret Anne Kaffka on Monday, Dec. 16, after they say she stole approximately $2,100 from an elderly relative’s bank account.
According to court documents, Kaffka had been taking care of the relative who has Alzheimer’s disease for the last six months.
At one point, the victim gave Kaffka a debit/credit card to buy groceries but could not remember if she gave it back, the affidavit stated.
“Margaret Kaffka used the card multiple times at numerous places for the total amount of approximately $2,100, all for her own benefit and not to assist in the care of the victim,” the affidavit said.
When confronted by a family member, Kaffka reportedly returned the card and apologized, saying she "did not realize she used it that much.” She also promised to pay the money back.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Kaffka with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card, a Class D felony.
She is currently free on a $3,500 cash/surety bond awaiting a Jan. 31 appearance in circuit court.
