Portageville officers help out kids with Christmas gifts

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Several Portageville officers and a Missouri Highway Patrol State Trooper gave back to area children for Christmas.
On Monday Dec. 16, the officers brought along roughly 10 children, from the Portageville school district to the Sikeston Walmart. The children are in need of gifts this Christmas.
"Some of these kids don't get anything for Christmas," Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams said. "This is a very light Christmas for some of them and it just really breaks your heart knowing they're not getting anything."
Officers say this is a great chance to be able to also bond with the students.
"It's a great opportunity with the police department, with the students and with law enforcement to shed a positive light on it," Portageville Police Sargent Chris Cooley said. "And it's a great feeling to be able to know and be able to provide the children with a good Christmas."
Money for the event was raised by the community, through a couple fundraisers, for the Shop with a Cop event.
The officers also took the children out to lunch for pizza after their shopping trip.
Sargent Cooley hopes they will be able to remember this positive memorable moment for the rest of their lives.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.