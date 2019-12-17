Red Wolves Raw: Blake, Bayless, & Balado (12/16/19)

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences.
B is the theme Monday at Arkansas State.
We caught up with Blake Anderson and Omar Bayless after the last football practice in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves will travel to Montgomery on Tuesday in preparation for the Camellia Bowl (Saturday 4:30pm ESPN). Hear from both on bowl prep along with their thoughts on #7 earning a spot on the AP All-American Team.
Meanwhile Arkansas State men’s basketball prepares for the Sun Belt opener. Mike Balado’s Red Wolves will host Louisiana Wednesday at 7:00pm on ESPN+. Hear from the scarlet and black hoops head coach.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.