Vape shop shut down by Tobacco Control agents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vape and CBD shop located in three Arkansas cities was shutdown by Tobacco Control agents.
According to Scott Hardin with Arkansas Alcohol Beverage and Control, Vape and Sizzle was closed last week by Tobacco Control agents as the permit was revoked.
Hardin said during an investigation Tobacco Control learned the operator of the store had been found guilty of a felony.
Hardin cited Arkansas Code 26-57-216, which states a business permitted by Tobacco Control may not be owned or operated, in whole or in part, by a person who has pleaded guilty to or been found guilty of a felony.
Vape and Sizzle can appeal the decision, which the board would determine whether the initial decision is upheld or overturned and the permit re-issued to the business.
No word yet on if Vape and Sizzle will appeal the decision.
All phone numbers and websites affiliated with Vape and Sizzle are no longer working.
Vape and Sizzle had locations in Jonesboro, Paragould, and Fort Smith.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.