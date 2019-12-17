17-year-old arrested after threat regarding Sikeston school dance

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An arrest has been made following a threat against a Sikeston R-6 Jr. High School dance.
According to officials with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Lamar Northern of Kennett was arrested on Dec. 13.
He is charged with harassment.
Police said a threat was made using the Snapchat app on Dec. 12.
Northern sent messages to a Sikeston student, according to police.
He claimed to have weapons and that he would come to the Sikeston Jr. High dance later that night.
Police said Northern threatened another subject with gun violence; whether he was at the dance or at his home.
Police in Sikeston contacted the Kennett Police Department.
An investigation involving the two departments, as well as the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, led to charges on Northern.
Police said he was arrested and is in custody at the Scott County Jail with no bond.
Extra officers were present at the school dance that evening for added security and to ease any fears.
